Andhra Pradesh reports lowest single-day COVID-19 tally in last 90 days

Kadapa, Kurnool and Vizianagaram districts see zero deaths

The State reported 2,100 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, ending on Monday morning, the lowest single-day tally in the last 90 days. The virus claimed 26 lives during the period, the lowest in the past 77 days.

The daily positivity rate of the 72,731 samples tested in the past day was 2.89%, the lowest in the past 100 days. The cumulative tally increased to 19,05,023, while the death toll reached 12,870.

Recovery rate

The recovery rate reached 97.54% with a total 18,58,189 recoveries so far. During the past day, 3,435 patients recovered, reducing the number of active cases to 33,964. The overall positivity rate of the 2.24 crore samples tested thus far was put at 8.49%.

All the districts reported five or fewer deaths in the past day while Kadapa, Kurnool and Vizianagaram reported zero deaths. Chittoor and Krishna districts reported five deaths each, while East Godavari reported four. Prakasam district reported three fatalities followed by Anantapur, Guntur and Nellore (two each) and Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari (one each).

East Godavari district reported a single-day tally of 583 in the past day, while all other districts reported less than 500 infections. They include Chittoor (316), West Godavari (217), Prakasam (176), Nellore (160), Kadapa (151), Guntur (128), Krishna (114), Visakhapatnam (75), Anantapur (60), Kurnool (50), Srikakulam (48), Vizianagaram (22).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,66,233),Chittoor (2,22,281), West Godavari (1,63,549), Guntur (1,63,428), Anantapur (1,54,525), Visakhapatnam (1,49,198),Nellore (1,28,422), Prakasam (1,22,774), Kurnool (1,22,272), Srikakulam (1,18,948), Kadapa (1,07,260), Krishna (1,02,696) and Vizianagaram (80,542).