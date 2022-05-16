Andhra Pradesh: Ravela Kishore Babu quits BJP over ‘personal reasons’

The former Minister joined the party after a defeat in 2019 elections

The former Minister joined the party after a defeat in 2019 elections

Former Minister Ravela Kishore Babu has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing personal reasons.

In a letter addressed to party’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju, Mr. Kishore Babu said that he was resigning due to personal and family issues.

A former Indian Railway Transport Service (IRTS) officer, Mr. Kishore Babu was the Minister of Social Welfare in the Cabinet of N. Chandrababu Naidu between 2014 and 2017.

After being dropped from the Cabinet, he had quit the TDP and joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP) before the 2019 elections. He had lost the elections and joined the BJP.

Mr. Kishore Babu said that he still believed in the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I thank the BJP leadership for giving me many opportunities to serve the party,” he said.

The resignation of Mr. Kishore Babu have triggered speculations that he would either join the Jana Sena Party or come back into the TDP fold again.