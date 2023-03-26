Andhra Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi owes an apology to OBCs for ‘Modi surname’ remark, says Somu Veerraju

March 26, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - NELLORE

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on “Modi surname.”

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Veerraju alleged that the Congress leader, who was disqualified as MP after being convicted in a criminal defamation case by a Surat court over the remark, had upset the OBC communities.

It was ridiculous that the Congress party was staging protests across the country against the “OBC-friendly” government at the Centre, which had evolved schemes to ameliorate the living conditions of the communities after “ending the corrupt rule of the Congress-led Government at the Centre that had perpetuated dynastic politics,” he said.

Census

Taking part in the OBCs State committee meeting here later, he said it was unfortunate that the YSR Congress Party government in the State was putting the blame on the Centre without ordering a census on its own.

The State, with its large network of volunteers and village secretariats, was well-equipped to conduct the census, he said.

Diversion of funds

Stating that the Centre had earmarked ₹5,000 crore for the welfare of the OBCs under various heads, he alleged that the YSRCP government had diverted the funds for other purposes.

The State government had also starved the various BC finance corporations of funds, he charged, adding the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and other Cabinet Ministers for the members of the OBCs would not make any difference for the downtrodden sections of people at the grassroots level.

Resolution on Dalit Christians

Mr. Veerraju announced State-wide protests against the resolution adopted by the State Assembly in favour of reservation for Dalit Christians.

A delegation of BJP leaders would call on Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, and urge him to turn down the resolution.

Maintaining that quota for Dalit Christians was “unconstitutional,” he said the party would hold a survey to identify prime pieces of land allotted by the government for construction of places of worship for the particular minority community in the State.

He said the party would organise State-wide protests against the alleged illegal mining of sand and other major and minor mineral wealth across the State.