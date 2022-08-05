Andhra Pradesh: Provide quality seeds to farmers, CM directs officials

‘Ensure e-cropping is completed by September first week’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the authorities to regularly test the quality of seeds being supplied to the farmers, and ensure there are no errors in providing seeds and fertilizers to them.

At a review meeting on the Agricultural Department on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that providing quality seeds to the farmers was the priority during the season, and directed the officials to complete 100% e-cropping to maximise the benefits for the farmers.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there were sufficient reserves of fertilizers, which were being provided through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

Reviewing the e-cropping system, the Chief Minister ordered the authorities to complete 100% e-cropping by the first week of September, without any errors. He told them to monitor the process on a daily basis and issue both physical and digital receipts.

Also, he asked them to correct mistakes if any on the WebLand. Further, the Chief Minister directed the officials to take measures to provide maximum benefit to the farmers, as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was partnered with the YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme.

Use of drones

The Chief Minister also discussed the use of drones in agriculture with the officials, and asked them to prepare master trainers for providing training on the usage, maintenance, and repair of drones. He directed the officials to provide training on the use of drones to the ITI or Polytechnic students, selecting one college from each constituency.

He ordered the authorities to ensure that every kiosk in the RBK was in working condition with a proper Internet connection. He asked the officials to chart out plans for providing more types of equipment under the YSR Yantraseva Scheme.

Meanwhile, the officials briefed the Chief Minister on the preparation for kharif and stated that higher than normal rainfall was recorded across the State, where 16.2% high rainfall was recorded till August 3.

Although the area under cultivation was estimated to be 36.82 lakh hectares in the current season, 18.8 lakh hectares had already been cultivated.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy; AP Agri-Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagireddy; Government Adviser (Agriculture) Ambati Krishna Reddy; Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma; Special Chief Secretary for Agriculture Department Poonam Malakondaiah; Land Administration Chief Commissioner G. Sai Prasad; Finance Secretary N. Gulzar; and Agriculture Commissioner C. Harikiran were present.