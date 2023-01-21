Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam police bag two SKOCH awards

January 21, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - ONGOLE

TThe Prakasam district police have bagged two SKOCH awards for the year 2022, said a release from the department in Ongole on Friday.

While Superintendent of Police Malika Garg has been conferred the ‘SKOCH Silver Award-2022’ for the ‘Disha SOS App Mass Registration’ drive, the district police bagged ‘SKOCH Order of Merit Award’ for Missing Mobile Tracking System service.

Initiatives like ‘Disha App Lucky Draw Contest’, ‘Best Mahila Police of the Week’ and ‘Disha Ambassadors’, taken up by the SP to get the Disha app closer to women, have drawn appreciation from authorities.

Buoyed at the announcement from SKOCH Group, Ms. Malika Garg said the awards were a recognition for the good work done by the Prakasam police, and a morale booster to provide better service to the people.

As many as 5,433 missing mobile complaints were registered during the year 2022 and out of which 2,250 cell phones worth ₹3.30 crore were recovered and handed over to the respective owners, according to a report compiled by the District Police Office(DPO).