Andhra Pradesh posts a growth of 16.22% over the previous year

March 16, 2023 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - GUNTUR

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices for the year 2022-23 (Advance Estimates) is estimated at ₹13,17,728 crore against ₹11,33,837 crore for the year 2021-22 (First Revised Estimates).

It has resulted in a net addition of ₹1,83,891 crore to the State’s economy, which is encouraging the economic growth trajectory, as per the statistics revealed by the Socio Economic Survey of Andhra Pradesh.

In 2022-23, as per Advance Estimates, the State posted a growth of 16.22% over the previous year.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released the Socio Economic Survey 2022-23 at his chambers in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Planning Secretary (ex officio) G. Vijay Kumar and other officials were present.

Agriculture recorded a growth of 36.19%, Industry 23.36%, and Services 40.45%.

The State posted a record growth of 7.02% at Constant Prices (2011-12) against the country’s growth of 7%.

The Per Capita Income of Andhra Pradesh at current prices increased to ₹2,19,518 in 2022-23 against ₹1,92,587 in 2021-22, up by ₹26,931.

India’s Per Capita Income for 2022-23 was ₹1,72,000, up from ₹1,48,524 in 2021-22, which was a jump of ₹23,476.

So far, an amount of ₹1.97 lakh crore was incurred by the government through DBT under various schemes relating to the sectors of education, health, women, farmers, welfare and others.

The survey further indicated that A,P. achieved 4th rank in SDG India Report- 2020-21, first rank in SDG-7 (affordable energy) & second rank Goal-14 (Life below water).

Due to the efforts of the government, there was significant improvement in health and nutrition related indicators.