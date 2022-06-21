Andhra Pradesh: Police nab kidnappers, rescue girl within a couple of hours

Girl’s relatives wanted her to get married to a person against her will

Anantapur police on Tuesday rescued a minor girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from Bhoginepalli in Rapthadu mandal, within a couple of hours using technology and police on-ground intelligence and restored the girl to her parents.

The police arrested four of the accused — Kamatham Pullanna, 55, Kamatham Sadanand, 26, Bulle Prasad, 26, and Vennapoosa Bhaskar Reddy, 51. The fifth accused Boya Krishna, 45, is yet to be arrested.

The girl, who completed her Intermediate and was waiting to get admitted to a degree college, was allegedly forcibly taken away by close relatives from her house while she was alone at around 9.30 a.m. The girl’s parents were away in the agriculture fields and neighbours, who watched the entire episode, alerted the girl’s parents, who in turn complained to the Rapthadu police.

Anantapur Disha Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Srinivasulu at a press conference said the police got the information about the alleged kidnapping at 9.55 a.m. and immediately alerted all police personnel in the district on the “High Alert App” and began tracking the movement of a “white” car in which the girl was reportedly being taken. The relatives of the girl wanted to get her married to Sadanand against her will, he added.

The abductors abandoned the car midway and came 35 km to Tapovanam in Anantapur city and allegedly hid the girl in another relative Bhaskar Reddy’s house. The police traced the car and nabbed the driver, which led them to the house of Bhaskar Reddy.

“Nine police teams and the technology helped us get to the abductors in under two hours,” Mr. Srinivasulu said and appreciated the alertness shown by the police personnel in tracking the vehicle and checking all vehicles in the vicinity.