Andhra Pradesh: Police beef up security in West Godavari for Modi’s visit on July 4

Arrangements being made as per the directions of the SPG, says DGP

With the Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel directing the State police to take all security measures for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhimavaram, the police have beefed up security in West Godavari district.

The police have tightened security in Bhimavaram, Kalla, Palakoderu, Undi, Mogaltur, Narsapuram, Palakol, Akiveedu and other mandals in Eluru and West Godavari districts.

In Krishna district, the police have sounded an alert at the Gannavaram International Airport in the wake of the Prime Minister’s visit, scheduled on July 4.

After landing at the Gannavaram airport, Mr. Modi is likely to take a chopper to Bhimavaram, the police have said.

The Prime Minister will address a public meeting on the outskirts of Bhimavaram to mark the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju.

With SPG Additional IG Himanshu Gupta directing the officials to make alternative arrangements for Prime Minister’s journey from the Gannavaram airport to Bhimavaram by road, the police stepped up security on the National Highway and the road from Narayanapuram to Bhimavaram.

Director General of Police K. V. Rajendranath Reddy said security arrangements were being made as per the directions of the SPG personnel.

Instructions had been given to senior police officers to focus on security at the Gannavaram airport, helipads, meeting venue at Chinna Amiram, and at A.S.R Nagar in Bhimavaram.

“We are making alternative arrangements for the road route on the National Highway from Gannavaram to Bhimavaram, which the Prime Minister will take if the weather is bad on July 4,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy told The Hindu on Wednesday.

East Godavari district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, who is looking after the security arrangements at Bhimavaram, said the unveiling of Alluri Sitharama Raju statue by the Prime Minister at A.S.R. Nagar was not yet confirmed.