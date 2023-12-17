GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh player wins U-19 national badminton tourney in girls’ individual category

December 17, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 05:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
T. Surya Charishma, who emerged as the winner of the Girls Under-19 National Badminton Tournament, organised by the A.P. School Federation, in Vijayawada on Saturday.

T. Surya Charishma, who emerged as the winner of the Girls Under-19 National Badminton Tournament, organised by the A.P. School Federation, in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The five-day 67th A.P. School Games Federation’s Under-19 National Badminton Tournament came to a close on Saturday, with T. Surya Charishma from the State winning the gold medal in the Girls’ Individual category and Suveer Pradhan from Maharashtra emerging as the winner in the Boys’ Individual category.

The winners were announced by chief guest NTR District Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar during the closing ceremony. As many as 325 players from 25 States and eight Union Territories participated in the event.

Congratulating the two players on their victory, Mr. Sampath Kumar said it was a matter of pride that a player from the State had secured the top position, and encouraged all the participants to play with a sporting spirit and win many more such accolades.

The other players who stood in the top five (Girls’ Individuals) are Arya Kargonkar from Maharashtra (second), Rizul from Chandigarh (third), Mounika from Karnataka (fourth) and Samruddhi Bhardwaj from Punjab (fifth).

In Boys’ Individuals category, the top five include Akul Malik from Chandigarh (second), Aryan Tyagi from Rajasthan (third), Shikhar Rallan from Punjab (fourth) and B. Rahul Dravid from Andhra Pradesh (fifth).

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / sports event / badminton

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.