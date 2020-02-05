Andhra Pradesh plans to set up three health universities

The government is considering establishing three health universities covering all the three regions in the State.

The government plans to establish seven new medical colleges, eight super-speciality hospitals, one cancer hospital and seven nursing colleges.

The government also plans to ensure that one teaching hospital is established in each Parliamentary constituency.

At a review meeting on medical and health on Tuesday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government was developing and establishing new hospitals and medical colleges in a big way, and it would be difficult for one university to administer them.

Five zones

Three medical universities would be required for the purpose, he said, and asked the officials to prepare plans to divide the State into five zones, and offer super-speciality courses in each zone.

The focus should be on super-speciality courses in the Kurnool-Kadapa-Anantapur, Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor, Krishna-Guntur, East and West Godavari, north Coastal Andhra zones, he said. Nadu-Nedu works would also be taken up in the existing 11 medical colleges, six teaching hospitals and 13 district hospitals.

‘Kanti Velugu’

The third phase of ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme would be launched on February 17 in Kurnool as part of the Nadu-Nedu programme. In all, 10 lakh surgeries would be performed during the phase that would go on till July. The CM would also lay a foundation stone for a health sub-centre on that day. The officials identified 1.43 crore beneficiaries as part of the Arogyasri Navasakam programme, and they would be issued health cards by March 15. ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’ programme would be launched on February 17.