Andhra Pradesh: Perform or you will be shown the door, Jagan tells MLAs

Asks senior YSRCP leaders to brace up for combined opposition front in coming elections

Making a strong pitch for continuation of the mass contact programme, “Gadapa Gadapaki Prabhutvam”, Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy minced no words in saying that the YSR Congress Party should brace itself for an intense fight against a combined Opposition in the next elections.

Addressing a workshop attended by Ministers, party in-charges and regional coordinators at his Camp Office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan said that Opposition parties had nothing to offer to the people as they had done nothing when they were in power.

“Let me make it clear that the ‘Gadapa Gadapaki Prabhutvam’, will be continued for the next eight months, and there will be a continuous review on the programme. There will be discussions on the programme and feedback will be taken. I have information that some MLAs are not taking this programme seriously and I want them to pull up their socks and take part in the programme with enthusiasm in future. The MLAs will be graded on the basis of this programme, and those who have not matched their performance with the expectations, will be shown the door,” Mr. Jagan said.

While asking the MLAs to focus on grievances received during the programme, the YSRCP president said that the government had already set up a effective grievance mechanism.

“We have won 151 seats in the year 2019 and I don’t have any reason why we should not win 175 seats in the next elections. We should set a target of winning all Assembly seats, and I am sure we can do that. We have implemented almost all the promises and prepared a letter explaining the welfare schemes we have been implementing. Our schemes have benefited people across parties, caste and religion. We have created history and are now able to face people with confidence,” said Mr. Jagan.

Stating that his government was able to introduce several path breaking reforms in governance, the Chief Minister said decentralised administration with village as a unit was taken up.

“Earlier, not even 10 people could work in a village, but now we have brought administration to the doorstep of people by setting up village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Village Clinics. Now, the time has come to go back to the people with confidence and take their support to win again. People will support us as they have been benefited by our governance. Has anyone imagined that we will win in Kuppam? Has any one imagined that we will sweep MPTC/ZPTC elections? I am certain that we can win 175 seats this time,” said Mr. Jagan.

When some MLAs raised the issue of power shortage, the Chief Minister said that the government was providing nine hours uninterrupted power supply to farmers. Even in times of power shortage , the government was providing continuous power and spending ₹40 crore per day to procure coal.

“Our welfare schemes have reached 87% and I want the MLAs to go to people directly, visit at least 10 ward/village secretariats in a month and explain to people the good things we have done — transformation of schools and hospitals under Nadu-Nedu. Even those who have missed out on welfare schemes are being covered in July and September,” Mr. Jagan said.

Party senior leaders V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy , Ministers, regional coordinators and district party chiefs were present.