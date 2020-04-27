Andhra Pradesh overtakes TS as tally jumps to 1,177

The number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the State with 80 new ones reported in six districts during the past 24 hours out of 6,517 samples tested.

This is the third time the State reported more than 80 new cases in a single day in the past five days and 30% of the total cases reported so far have been detected during the same period.

The tally in the State has gone up to 1,177 and the death toll was 32.

Four patients have recovered and the number of active cases stands at 911.

In a related development, health officials in Nellore said a 65-year-old person succumbed to the disease in the city on Monday.

Seven more persons, including six of a family, tested positive in the district. The family resides in the Kottamitta area of the city which was designated a hotspot. One of them had attended the New Delhi event.

Vulnerable age group

Meanwhile, the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare revealed that over 60% of the persons infected by the virus in the State are in the 16-45 age group.

While 6.54% of the patients are in the vulnerable age group of 0-15, 21.48% patients are in the 45-60 age group.

Most vulnerable patients are those aged 61 or more and there are 11.12% such patients in the State.

Krishna district crossed the 200-mark with 33 fresh cases and the tally went up to 210 which is double the number of cases reported until three days ago.

Guntur district reported 23 fresh cases while Kurnool reported 13 fresh cases and Nellore reported seven, West Godavari reported three and Srikakulam reported one new case.

Top three

Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna are the worst-hit with 292, 237 and 210 cases respectively. The three districts account for 62.7% cases.

The State has also crossed the neighbouring State Telangana’s tally of 1,004, according to Telangana’s COVID website.

While Andhra Pradesh detected only 23 cases a month ago, Telangana detected 77 and the scale of outbreak in both States changed due to Delhi returnees.

However, Andhra Pradesh is far ahead of Telangana in testing.

While Andhra Pradesh tested 74, 551 samples, Telangana tested only 18, 721 samples, as per the latest information available on Telangana health department’s website.