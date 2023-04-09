Andhra Pradesh: Officials to acquire 400 more acres of land for Bhavanapadu port in Srikakulam district

April 09, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Srikakulam

The Srikakulam district administration has now set its sights on the second phase of land acquisition for the construction of the Bhavanapadu sea port coming up in the district.

In the first phase, an extent of 620 acres has already been acquired. Of this, an extent of 300 acres is private land, and compensation of ₹25 lakh per acre has been paid to the landowners.

Officials are now gearing up to acquire an additional 400 acres for the port’s expansion activities in the future. The quantum of compensation to be paid to the property owners is likely to be the same as in the first phase of acquisition, the officials say.

Plea to Centre

This apart, the State government has appealed to the Union government to allot on lease basis the 2,000 acres of salt land available near the sea port coming up at Mulapeta and Vishnuchakram villages in Santabommali mandal of the district.

Meanwhile, Srikakulam District Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and Tekkali Sub-Collector T. Rahul Kumar Reddy are monitoring the works pertaining to the construction of the R&R Colony for the displaced families of the two villages.

The colony is proposed to be constructed in an extent of 32.5 acres of land at Kaspa Naupada village.

“We will provide all facilities such as schools, community halls, and hospitals in the colony,” Mr. Rahul Kumar Reddy told The Hindu.

As Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is tentatively scheduled to lay foundation stone for the project on April 19, the officials are racing against time to overcome the hurdles in the land acquisition process.

It is expected that the sea port project will spur economic activity in the district that borders Odisha.