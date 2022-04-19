Andhra Pradesh: official directs industries to focus on fire safety

District Chief Fire Officer visits industrial units at Etcherla and Pydibhimavaram

Personnel demonstrating the fire-fighting techniques at a factory located in the Etcherla-Pydibhimavarm industrial zone, in Srikakulam district.

District Chief Fire Officer visits industrial units at Etcherla and Pydibhimavaram

District Chief Fire Officer D. Veerabhadra Rao has asked all industries to focus on the safety aspects and inspect their respective fire-fighting equipment thoroughly in the backdrop of the accident at Porous factory in Eluru district recently.

As a part of the Fire Safety Week demonstrations and inspections, Mr. Rao visited several industries at the Etcherla- Pydibhimavaram industrial zone on Monday and Tuesday.

Training programmes

Following the directive of Pratap Madireddy, Director General of the State Disaster Response and Fire Services, the fire safety officials of the district organised special training programmes for the technical staff of various industries.

“Frequent inspection of the sensitive equipment is a must to prevent accidents. At the same time, the fire-fighting equipment should be tested and used to know its functioning. We have also suggested the companies to have mutual cooperation in utilisation of fire-fighting equipment in case of emergencies,” said Mr. Veerabhadra Rao.

Assistant District Fire Officer M. Varaprasad said rescue operations were demonstrated in schools and hospitals as part of the week-long awareness programmes.