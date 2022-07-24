Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day - July 24, 2022 

The flood in Godavari river is rising for the second time in just 15 days. The Central Water Commission sounded an alert as the water level continues to increase and it is likely to issue a second warning by Sunday evening. Tribal hamlets located on the river bed in the agency areas are facing a fresh flood threat

The inflow at Prakasam barrage at Vijayawada is rising. Over 35,000 cusecs inflow was recorded last night

Prakasam district Collector Dinesh Kumar takes up a novel Coffee with the Collector initiative to provide career guidance to students from remote schools. He has taken the responsibility to help in goal setting and coaching too

CPS employees are launching a Statewide protest in Srikakulam district today to step up pressure on the government to restore the old pension system. They are gathering support from all employees for the proposed Million March program to be organised in Vijayawada on September 1

Three persons were killed and four others hurt after an SUV overturned at a high speed near Chittoor. All of them belong to Mulbagal in Karnataka