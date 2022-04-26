Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on April 26, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh today:

1. Probe under way in the ₹450 crore scandal in Jayalakshmi cooperative society in Kakinada that duped 19,000 depositors in Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

2. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review housing schemes, Nadu-Nedu school renovation and NRGEA works in Viziannagaram district today.

3. Chintoor and Rampachodavaram agency pockets are facing scarcity of drinking water.

4. Officials have been told to speed up land acquisition for housing under the middle class income group.

5. CPI National General Secretary D. Raja to address a press conference in Vijayawada.

6. All India Kisan Sabha national president Ashok Dhavale to address a seminar on 'Agriculture sector crisis-solutions' in Vijayawada.