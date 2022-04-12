Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for the day
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on April 12, 2022
Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Andhra Pradesh:
1. Cabinet ministers scheduled to take charge at the AP Secretariat today.
2. CPI to protest against the hike in prices. State secretary Ramakrishna to attend the same in Visakhapatnam.
3. Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor to hold a press conference on the recent issues in the university.
4. Inauguration of the BSNL Executives Association all-India conference.
