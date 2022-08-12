Andhra Pradesh: NDRF 10th Battalion holds rally with Tricolour at Nunna

Commandant distributes national flags in the locality

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion organised a road march to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations, at Nunna of Vijayawada Rural mandal in NTR district on Friday. It was taken out as part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga programme.

The battalion Commandant Zahi Khan flagged off the rally at the Mother Theresa Nirmal Hruday Bhavan which saw the participation of about 450 officials and jawans of the battalion and more than 300 students of Nunna ZPH school.

Later, Mr. Zahid Khan distributed national flags in the locality. The battalion also organised a special programme to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. A group of local women, including Ramavarappadu Sarpanch Vari Sri Devi, Nunna - 1 MPTC member Bontu Sarojini tied rakhis to Mr. Zahid Khan, officers, and jawans.