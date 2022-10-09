Andhra Pradesh: National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics at Palasamudram may be ready by 2023

A railway station has been sanctioned near the facility at a cost of ₹380 crore

The second National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN) is coming up at Palasamudram, abutting the National Highway-44 in Sri Sathya Sai District. Eight G+2 buildings are being constructed in the first phase of the project and around 30% of the construction work has been completed.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed that the facility should be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023.

In an attempt to facilitate rail connectivity to the future needs of the NACIN, the Union Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Railways have sanctioned a railway station at Palasamudram between Penukonda and Bengaluru at a cost of ₹380 crore. The station will be set up opposite the rear entrance gate of the NACIN.

Even as there were some concerns about the land acquisition in two villages for the academy, the Central government has paid ₹4.50 crore towards compensation to those who have parted with their land.

Meanwhile, the State government has sanctioned 10 acres near the NACIN for construction of a building for a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

India has forged a tie-up with the SAARC nations to train its officers in customs, taxes, etc. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials will be trained here, in addition to providing them with a mock airport and sea container landing place for real-time scanning for narcotics, says Anantapur Customs Superintendent M. Srikanth Reddy.

The facility, once commissioned, will impart refresher courses for the corporate-sponsored candidates in taxation and customs, approved GST practitioners, customs house agents to obtain a licence, along with a special certified course for agents. All Group-I officers from the State government posted in the Commercial Taxes Department will also be trained here.

The NACIN, meanwhile, has organised an eye camp for the villagers nearby. Sixty cataract and other surgeries were performed on the patients last month.