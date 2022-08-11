Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Narrow escape for Y.S. Vijayamma

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Y.S. Vijayamma had a narrow escape in a road accident when she was returning to Hyderabad after participating in a wedding function in Anantapur on Thursday.

As her car reached the outskirts of Kurnool, the vehicle suddenly moved astray across the road, reportedly due to a tyre burst, but the driver carefully manoeuvred the vehicle and brought it to a halt. Ms. Vijayamma was shifted into another vehicle with the help of the escorting policemen, from where she left for Hyderabad.


