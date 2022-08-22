Andhra Pradesh: Naidu plans three-day visit to Kuppam, YSRCP calls it ‘desperate move’

Dalit bodies accuse TDP chief of ignoring people’s issues in his home turf

Dalit bodies accuse TDP chief of ignoring people’s issues in his home turf

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to make a three-day visit to his native Assembly constituency of Kuppam, beginning August 24. He is scheduled to participate in several programmes including roadshows, meeting with the party cadres and receiving petitions from the general public.

Mr. Naidu is scheduled to arrive at Konganapalle village in Ramakuppam mandal by road from Bengaluru airport on August 24. He will address a public meeting there, followd by a roadshow in Ramakuppam mandal headquarters.

On August 25, Mr. Naidu will receive petitions from the people at the R&B Guesthouse at Kuppam, followed by a series of meetings with the party cadres from Kuppam, Ramakuppam, Gudupalle, and Shantipuram mandals.

The TDP national president is said to have instructed the party cadres to lay focus on arranging a meeting with the cadres of the booth committees.

On August 26, the TDP chief will take part in roadshows at Krishnadasana Palle and Gudlanayanapalle in Gudupalle mandal, before leaving for Bengaluru airport.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP cadres in Chittoor district describe Mr. Naidu’s scheduled visit as an ‘act of desperation following public resentment against his leadership’. However, the TDP cadres are countering it saying that the visit is in tune with Mr. Naidu’s promise of visiting Kuppam once in every three months.

Ahead of Mr. Naidu’s visit, several Dalit bodies have said that they would accost the TDP chief during the meetings for ‘ignoring the public issues’.

The forum leaders have said that due to the long absence of Mr. Naidu from his native constituency, there has been none to look after the issues being faced by the public.

The Dalit fora have also deplored that Mr. Naidu, during his visit early this year, had promised to hold a meeting with the management of a Kuppam-based garments industry and settle the demand of workers for a hike in wages, but it never happened, affecting the families of more than 2,000 workers.