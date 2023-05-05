Andhra Pradesh: Naidu asks Jagan to assess damage caused to crops due to rains and reach out to tenant farmers in Godavari region

May 05, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - RAMACHANDRAPURAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to reach out to the tenant farmers, and assess the damage caused to the crops due to the recent rains in the Godavari region.

Mr. Naidu inspected the paddy fields in the Konaseema and East Godavari districts, and listened to the paddy farmers’ woes.

Interacting with the tenant farmers and the media at Vegayammapeta in Konaseema district, Mr. Naidu said, “In this hour of crisis, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to step out of his Tadepalli palace and reach out to the farmers in distress.”

“I am here to share the sorrow of the tenant farmers. The Chief Minister is not seen anywhere in the State where farmers are in distress. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should explain how compensation will be provided to the standing crops that have been damaged before being harvested,” Mr. Naidu said.

The former Chief Minister demanded that the State government announce when it would disburse crop insurance.

“When will you (the Chief Minister) press the button to release the compensation for the crop damage in the rabi season?” questioned Mr. Naidu.

He also inspected the flower nurseries at Kadiyam during the field visit between Ramachandrapuram and Rajamahendravaram.