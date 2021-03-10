Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh municipal elections: 32.23% polling recorded at 11 a.m.

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for Andhra Pradesh municipal elections, in Vijayawada.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Elections for 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities in Andhra Pradesh are going on peacefully under close watch by the State Election Commission.

Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar visited a few polling stations in Vijayawada city along with district Collector A Md. Imtiaz and some other officials.

According to official sources, 11.71% polling was recorded at 9 a.m. and it reached 32.23% by 11 a.m. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife cast their votes at CVR High School in Vijayawada city.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2021 12:50:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-municipal-elections-3223-polling-recorded-at-11-am/article34034506.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY