Andhra Pradesh municipal elections: 32.23% polling recorded at 11 a.m.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife cast their votes at C. V. R. High School in Vijayawada city.

Elections for 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities in Andhra Pradesh are going on peacefully under close watch by the State Election Commission.

Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar visited a few polling stations in Vijayawada city along with district Collector A Md. Imtiaz and some other officials.

According to official sources, 11.71% polling was recorded at 9 a.m. and it reached 32.23% by 11 a.m.