Andhra Pradesh moving towards financial emergency, alleges TDP

Party asks government to publish a White Paper on the situation

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has said Andhra Pradesh is moving towards financial emergency.

The State government should publish a White Paper on the financial situation, TDP official spokesperson K. Pattabhiram said while addressing the media on Friday.

Stating that financial indiscipline had reached its peak, Mr. Pattabhiram said the TDP was ready for an open debate on the if the State government published a White Paper.

Despite adverse media reports on the “grave economic condition” of the State, the ruling party was branding it as a handiwork of the yellow media, he alleged.

The total debts of Andhra Pradesh were far more higher than any other State in the country, he claimed.