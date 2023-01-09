Andhra Pradesh moves SC seeking ‘fair‘ division of assets, liabilities with Telangana

January 09, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government seeking a “fair, equitable and expeditious division of assets and liabilities" with Telangana.

A Bench led by Sanjiv Khanna also issued notice to Telangana.

First linguistic State gets split

The Andhra Pradesh government has argued in its petition that the assets include 245 institutions and corporations specified under the Ninth and Tenth Schedules of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

“The total value of the fixed assets of the 245 institutions to be divided is about ₹1,42,601 crores. Non-division of the assets is clearly to the benefit of Telangana since about 91% of these assets are situated in Hyderabad [the capital of the erstwhile combined State] which is now in Telangana,” Andhra Pradesh government, represented by senior advocate K.V. Vishwanathan and Mahfooz A. Nazki, has submitted.

The State said despite the bifurcation on June 2, 2014, the actual division of assets and liabilities had not even commenced till date [despite repeated efforts by the Government of Andhra Pradesh seeking a speedy resolution].

“Despite a lapse of more than eight years, Andhra Bhawan situated in Delhi has not been formally bifurcated,” the petition has said.

It had said Hyderabad, now a part of Telangana, was the capital of the combined State of Andhra Pradesh.

The non-apportionment of the assets had led to a multitude of issues adversely affecting and violating the fundamental and other constitutional rights of the people of the State of Andhra Pradesh, including over 1.59 lakh government employees.

Without adequate funding and actual division of assets the functioning of Institutions in Andhra Pradesh was "severely stunted", the petition has said.