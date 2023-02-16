Andhra Pradesh MLC elections: two nominations filed for West Rayalaseema constituencies

February 16, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Two nominations were filed on February 16 (Thursday) for the Member of Legislative Council elections in the West Rayalaseema graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies in Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts, returning officer and in-charge district Collector Ketan Garg has said.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) nominee Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy filed his nomination for the graduates’ constituency, while independent candidate Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy submitted his nomination papers for the teachers’ constituency. Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, hailing from Kadapa, owns the Sai Baba Group of Educational Institutions. He visited several schools to understand the quality of teaching and students’ skills in Anantapur.

Mr. Ravindra Reddy, hailing from Anantapur, is son of sitting West Rayalaseema graduates’ constituency MLC Vennapusa Gopal Reddy.

Mr. Ketan Garg said that the campaign for the MLC elections will end on March 11 and elections will be held on March 13, if there are more than two candidates in the fray.

The counting of votes will be done on March 16. The existing MLCs will demit their offices on March 29.