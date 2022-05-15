Andhra Pradesh: MLA gives away sops to beneficiaries in Srikalahasti

He distributes two-wheelers among a handpicked few on his birthday

Srikahasti MLA B. Madhusudhana Reddy posing atop a two-wheeler before handing over the vehicles to beneficiaries, at a function held in Srikalahasti on Sunday.

It was a pleasant surprise for women beneficiaries of Srikalahasti constituency who received several sops on Sunday.

At a function organised to celebrate the birthday of local legislator Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, some of the handpicked women beneficiaries were presented with two-wheelers in the presence of Member of Parliament (Tirupati) M. Gurumoorthy and Srikalahastheeswara temple board Chairman A. Srinivasulu. Similarly, the female sanitation workers employed in the Devasthanam and its allied departments were also thrilled when they were invited to receive saris.

The MLA, who shot to fame last year for building a temple for ‘Jagananna Navaratnalu’, the nine flagship schemes of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and even consecrating an image of the Chief Minister in the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine, presented push carts to the hawkers and vendors of Yerpedu and Renigunta mandals to help them eke out a livelihood.

After offering prayers at Srikalahastheeswara temple, the MLA and his family members joined the community lunch organised for the public.