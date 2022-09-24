Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Ministers slam Balakrishna for tweets on NTRUHS issue

Senior YSRCP leaders continued to fire salvos against the TDP for protesting against renaming of NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUSH) as Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh and Minister for Social Welfare M. Nagarjuna, in separate press conferences at Tadepalli, slammed TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna for his tweet that “NTR is not a mere name to change or remove.”

“Mr. Balakrishna should think which side his gun is aimed at. It is ironic that he has reacted to the issue three days after the Bill is passed. It is a shame that he has chosen to support N. Chandrababu Naidu, who backstabbed NTR,” said Mr. Jogi Ramesh.

Mr. Nagarjuna tweeted that renaming Krishna district after NTR was the biggest tribute to the former Chief Minister, and wondered why Mr. Naidu could not think of such a move during his tenure.

“Which is bigger? A district, or a university? Why is Mr. Balakrishna reacting after three days? Why was he not present in the House when the Bill was passed?” questioned Mr. Nagarjuna.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2022 8:25:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-ministers-slam-balakrishna-for-tweets-on-ntruhs-issue/article65931311.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY