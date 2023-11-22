HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja files defamation case against former minister Bandaru and others

November 22, 2023 02:51 am | Updated 02:51 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja filed a criminal defamation petition against TDP senior leader and former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy at the Nagari court on Tuesday.

The petition was filed against Mr. Murthy, Nagari TDP in-charge Gali Bhanuprakash and a TV journalist Rajendra Prasad at the Junior Civil Judge and Judicial First Class Magistrate’s court in Nagari. The court accepted Ms. Roja’s petition and recorded her statement.

The petition pertains to an unparliamentary remark made by Mr. Murthy at a media conference against the former film actor.

Speaking to the media later, Ms. Roja called the petition a tight slap on the face of the ‘male chauvinistic’ attitude of those who had made derogatory comments against her. “If a Minister cannot escape from the prejudiced view of such men, how can common women stay in public life?” she questioned.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.