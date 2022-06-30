Andhra Pradesh: Minister likens village volunteers to YSRCP workers, kicks up row

‘Those working against the party’s interests will be removed from service’

‘Those working against the party’s interests will be removed from service’

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu kicked up a controversy by likening the members of the village volunteers to the workers of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Taking part in the party’s district plenary on Thursday, Mr. Rambabu said that the village and ward volunteers had been appointed based on the recommendations of the party leaders at the grassroots level. “Those volunteers working against the interests of the party will be removed from service and new volunteers will appointed,” said Mr. Rambabu.

The Minister further said that the volunteers should act as a bridge between the government and the people. They must ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the people at their doorsteps.

Participating in the programme, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said all welfare schemes were being implemented by the YSRCP government on a saturation basis unlike during the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime.

Cutting across the party-lines, benefits of the Rythu Bharosa scheme were extended to all farmers, he said.

Referring to the development projects, the Minister said that works on the Sangam and Nellore barrages were going on in full swing and these projects would be completed soon.

YSRCP MLA from Venkatagiri Anam Ramanarayana Reddy lamented that though welfare schemes were being implemented in a big way, the implementation of development works in his constituency had been far from satisfactory, especially during the COVID-19 times.

Nellore (Rural) MLA Kottamreddy Sridhar Reddy alleged that some party leaders from outside were meddling with the party affairs in his constituency.

Kovur MLA Nallapareddy Prasannakumar Reddy said that the party should give due importance to its cadres who had helped it grow ‘from strength to strength’.

The plenary adopted a resolution thanking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing development projects worth ₹5,600 crore in the district. The party leaders and activists administered a pledge on the occasion to repeat the performance in 2019 elections when the party won all 10 Assembly seats, in the next elections too.