Andhra Pradesh: Mekapati Vikram Reddy sworn in as Atmakur MLA
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Mekapati Vikram Reddy, who won the byelection to Atmakur Assembly constituency held on June 23, was sworn in as MLA in the Legislative Assembly by Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Monday.
Mr. Vikram Reddy defeated his nearest rival and BJP nominee G. Bharat Kumar by an impressive margin. The election was necessitated by the sudden demise of Mr. Vikram Reddy’s elder brother and former Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on February 21, 2022.
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, former Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and Assembly Secretary P. Balakrishnamacharyulu were present on the occasion.
