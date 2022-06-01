Andhra Pradesh: May’s excess rains, advancing monsoon set Chittoor for early sowing

The otherwise rain-shadow Chittoor is now bracing for the kharif season, thanks to the unusual rainfall in May due to the Asani cyclone effect, and the prediction of the early arrival of the southwest monsoon.

Chittoor district gets ready for sowing groundnut and paddy crops from early July. Keeping in view the congenial climatic conditions this kharif, District Collector M. Hari Narayanan has asked the agriculture officials to undertake early distribution of groundnut seed and make available tractors for farmers for tilling the lands.

While the coverage for groundnut crop has been estimated at 56,000 hectares, paddy will be sown in 7,500 hectares, followed by 4,000 for tur dal and the remaining for horse gram and other cereals.

Officials in the Agriculture Department said steps would be initiated for the distribution of 34,000 quintals of seeds to farmers on subsidy through 502 Rythu Bharosa Kendras, covering 31 mandals in the Chittoor district. A chart with the beneficiaries was getting ready and the farmers would be informed about the timings and venue to avail themselves of the facility through gram volunteers shortly.

The current requirement for fertilizers for subsidised distribution is about 19,000 tonnes. Given the early sowing, stock of 7,652 tonnes was kept ready, and the remaining stocks would be obtained on a priority basis.

The officials observed that going by the current action plan, the sowing season would commence around June 15, and by the time of November, harvesting would be over. This is expected to be a major relief to the farmers and avoid the risk of cyclones and heavy rains during the Northeast monsoons.

Groundwater

Moreover, the officials further maintained that the groundwater table in most parts of Chittoor was stable, and consumption of power would also be minimal with the arrival of monsoon rains. The administration is also contemplating setting up a helpline for farmers following the early initiation of sowing in the district.