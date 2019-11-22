A.P. Maritime Board Act to come into force from December 16

The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board Act, 2018, will come into force on December 16 with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam, according to a G.O. on Friday.

The Board aims to ensure rapid development of the port sector and the overall development of hinterland and offshore areas connected to port-use and industrialisation in port areas.

Eight members will be appointed as the ex-officio members of the Board. The chairman of the Board will be nominated by the State government while the Principal Secretary to government (industries, infrastructure, investment and commerce department) will be its vice-chairman.

Secretaries (fisheries and finance departments) will be the members.

Additionally, representatives each from all private ports in the State, Ministry of Shipping and the Central Board of Excise and Customs will be appointed as members of the board.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Board will be appointed in the capacity of a member-secretary.

Besides, there will be four special invitees, from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, industry associations and in-charge of the coastal police.

In addition to this, the Board will also elect two independent experts, with experience in maritime trade, global shipping, port policy, regulations and PPP contracts for not more than three years.