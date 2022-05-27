Andhra Pradesh: Man wanted in 57 cases nabbed by Chittoor police

Jewellery worth ₹15 lakh recovered from their possession

Chittoor Rural West police on Friday nabbed an inter-State offender who was wanted in dozens of burglary and vehicle theft cases, and his accomplice, and recovered jewellery worth ₹15 lakh and two motorcycles from their possession.

Peddineni Tirupati Swamy (29), the main accused, and his accomplice Neerugatta Ganesh (28), hailing from Podili in Prakasam district, were found moving suspiciously near an ATM kiosk in Yadamarri mandal, 10 km from here, and were placed under arrest.

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy and Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy told reporters that Tirupati Swamy was wanted in 57 offences committed under the jurisdiction of several police stations in Rayalaseema and coastal districts. Police said the offender had embarked on a life of delinquency at the age of 16 in Prakasam district by stealing vehicles.

He was arrested several times in the last few years. A case was registered and the accused were produced in court in Chittoor, which remanded them at the local sub-jail.