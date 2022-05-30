Andhra Pradesh: Man held for rape attempt on minor in Chittoor

The Chittoor Rural police on Monday arrested a 58-year-old daily wager, Dhanapal, on charges of attempting to sexually assault an eight-year-old girl, on Sunday.

According to the Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy, the accused allegedly lured the girl with eatables while she was returning home from a shop. Frightened with the unusual behavior of the accused, the girl raised an alarm, and the neighbours rushed to her rescue.

On Monday, a police team arrested Dhanapal, who went absconding after allegedly committing the crime. A case was registered and he was sent for remand.