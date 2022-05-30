Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Man held for rape attempt on minor in Chittoor

The Chittoor Rural police on Monday arrested a 58-year-old daily wager, Dhanapal, on charges of attempting to sexually assault an eight-year-old girl, on Sunday.

According to the Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy, the accused allegedly lured the girl with eatables while she was returning home from a shop. Frightened with the unusual behavior of the accused, the girl raised an alarm, and the neighbours rushed to her rescue.

On Monday, a police team arrested Dhanapal, who went absconding after allegedly committing the crime. A case was registered and he was sent for remand.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2022 6:56:50 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-man-held-for-rape-attempt-on-minor-in-chittoor/article65475990.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY