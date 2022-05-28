Andhra Pradesh: Man booked for sexually assaulting woman in temple

The Kuppam Urban police on Friday booked a man on charges of sexual assault on a woman devotee inside the famous temple of Goddess Sri Tirupati Gangamamba at Kuppam on May 26.

The woman devotee was taking part in counting of “hundi kanukas” received during the May 24-25 Ganga Jatara event, when she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

According to information, the accused, husband of a temple trust board member, was freely moving at the hundi-counting zone. All of a sudden, the accused rushed to the woman, and allegedly sexually assaulted her. When this objectionable act was going on, the area was said to be under thorough watch by the police and temple officials.

Acting on a complaint from the woman, the police registered a case.