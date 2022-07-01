Andhra Pradesh: ‘Maintain buffer stocks in ration depots in Agency areas’

Many tribal people are suffering due to poor supply of rice, dal and sugar, says Food Commission official

A.P. State Food Commission Chairman Ch. Vijay Prathap Reddy has directed the Civil Supplies Department officials to increase the supply of essential items to the ration depots and maintain buffer stocks in the Agency areas in the State.

In a review meeting here on Friday with the officials of the the Legal Metrology, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Vigilance and Enforcement, Education, Women Development and Child Welfare, and BC Welfare departments, Mr. Prathap Reddy observed that the supply of ration to tribal hamlets was not being done properly.

“Many tribal people are suffering due to poor supply of rice, dal and sugar to the ration depots. Officials should ensure that buffer stocks are maintained in the Agency mandals as the areas will be cut off due to rains and floods,” he said.

Mid-day meal

Mr. Prathap Reddy directed the Education Department to serve banana to the students who do not take egg in the mid-day meal, and supply ‘chikkies’ to the students.

“Education Department and WD&CW officials should see that the quality good is served for children in schools under Mid Day Meals Scheme,” he said.

He directed the FSSAI, Vigilance and Enforcement, and Legal Metrology authorities to conduct surprise raids on restaurants and hotels and take steps to prevent sale of stale and adulterated food items.

Commission members S. Vijay Kumar, G. Krishnamma, S. Srinivas Rao, and L.B. Venkat Rao, and officers of various departments participated.