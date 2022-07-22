Andhra Pradesh: Madanapalle celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Blood donation camps, photo exhibitions and social media campaigns planned

Students and staff of Government Degree College for Women taking out a rally as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Blood donation camps, photo exhibitions and social media campaigns planned

The government and private educational institutions organised several programmes as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations in Madanapalle town of Annamayya district on Friday.

The celebrations assume significance for Madnapalle’s inseparable connection with the Independence freedom struggle.

Managements of various schools and colleges, voluntary organisations, police personnel, and people took part in the celebrations.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) wing of Government Degree College for Women, in association with the police personnel of the Madanapalle sub-division, took out an impressive rally through the arterial junctions in the town.

The students, along with police personnel and members of voluntary organizations, raised slogans and displayed banners, hailing the scrfices made by the freedom fighters.

Several events including patriotic songs, essay writing and quiz competitions were organised for students at the college grounds.

Circle Inspector S. Murali Krishna, who flagged off the rally on the college premises, said many freedom fighters visited Madanapalle during the struggle against the British.

A tune for the national anthem was composed and it was translated into English during Rabindranath Tagore’s brief stay in Madanapalle in 1919, he said.

NSS coordinator J. Mohanavalli said that blood donation camps, photo exhibitions, and social media campaigns would be organised from July 31 to August 6 to promote patriotic fervor among students. Plantation drives, excursions, cultural events, and various competitions would be organised as part of the celebrations between August 7 and 13, he added.