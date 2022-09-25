Andhra Pradesh: Loopholes in crop booking process pointed out at ZPTC general body meet in Anantapur

Officials will be deputed to areas where there are no agri dept. staff to ensure the process is completed: Joint Collector

The crop booking in the undivided district of Anantapur has been completed in 105% of the normal cropped area, and there is scope to register more till September 30, Joint Director Agriculture B. Chandra Naik told the general body meeting of Zilla Parishad on Saturday.

In response to ZPTC and MPTC members who raised concern that the crop booking process had not yet begun in several places, he said that in view of the meagre bookings last crop year, the State government had changed the process slightly this time wherein verification of the e-KYC is being done by the farmers by putting their thumb.

When Yellanur ZPTC member pointed out that lack of agricultural department staff had stalled the process at some places in the mandal, Joint Collector Ketan Garg said that officials would be deputed to such villages and the registered farmers’ list would be displayed at gram panchayats and secretariats so that people could verify and raise an objection by October 15.

Also, many ZPTC and MPTC members pointed out that crop insurance compensation was not paid to many for last year, to which District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan said that ₹63 crore was kept in abeyance due to some confusion in the names and acreage of some farmers, which would be released very soon. The Collector added that this year some of the 14 insurance companies empanelled with the State government for crop insurance had already done field checks to verify the veracity of the booking, hence there was no scope for false registrations.

The meeting also had discussions on the decreasing quality of education. The members wanted the district administration to direct the teachers to concentrate on academics more than on the other work given to them.

A discussion took place also on the constructions under way in 1,104 schools in the district under the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme. Many complained that works pertaining to the first phase of the scheme were not yet completed too.

When members pointed out the poor quality of food being served under the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme, Sri Sathya Sai District Collector P. Basant Kumar assured them that quality would be improved.

Anantapur and Hindupur MPs Talari Rangaiah and Gorantla Madhav were present at the meeting chaired by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Boya Girijamma.