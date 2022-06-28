Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh condemns ‘attack’ on scribe by YSRCP leader

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has condemned the attack on a journalist allegedly by a YSRCP leader at Srikalahasti in Tirupati district.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Lokesh said that the YSRCP leader and Srikalahasti temple trust board member Jayashyam alias Bullet Jayashyam allegedly attacked Eeswar, a journalist at Srikalahasti Rajiv Nagar.

“The YSRCP leader who has encroached a piece of land belonging to the journalist hurled abusive language against the latter and attacked him physically,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.

He demanded that the State government must take stringent action against Mr. Jayashyam.