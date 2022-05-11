Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh alleges poor services at govt. hospitals

‘Dismal ambulance service is making the situation worse’

Alleging a ‘total collapse of the administration’ in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has blamed the ‘apathy’ of the YSRCP government for the death of a road accident victim in Atmakur hospital in Nellore district.

“The death of Ramakrishna, a lecturer, in Atmakur hospital tells it all about the alarming situation in the government hospitals. Despite the presence of the duty doctor, services of a sweeper and security guard were taken to treat him. Lack of healthcare services at the hospital led to Ramakrishna’s death,” alleged the TDP leader.

Victims of road accidents are dying in the absence of timely healthcare services, he alleged.

Blaming the government for the death of Unguturu YSRCP MPP Prasanna Lakshmi in a road accident in Krishna district, Mr. Lokesh said the MPP would have been alive, had the ambulance arrived to shift her to a hospital in time.

“Roads riddled with potholes are causing frequent accidents. Dismal ambulance and healthcare services are making the situation worse,” he added.