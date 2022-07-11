Andhra Pradesh: lodge complaints about malpractices in shops and establishments, Legal Metrology officials urge people
‘Consumers should be aware of their rights and support the department’
Vizianagaram District Legal Metrology Deputy Controller N. Janardhana Rao and Assistant Controller S. Radhakrishna on Monday urged all the consumers to inform them immediately if they found malpractices in shops and establishments.
According to them, many traders were cheating public with defective weights in the meat and fish markets. Irregularities such as less weighing and sale of goods at rates exceeding the MRP are also taking place in malls and other places, they said.
“We booked nearly 4,760 cases and collected around ₹1.30 lakh as compound fee. We can control irregularities when consumers are aware about their rights and support the department,” said Mr. Janardhana Rao.
Mr. Radhakrishna urged people to register their complaints by making phone calls to the office and officials. (08922-223845, 9398159434, 9000828467).
