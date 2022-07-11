Andhra Pradesh: lodge complaints about malpractices in shops and establishments, Legal Metrology officials urge people

Staff Reporter July 11, 2022 20:42 IST

‘Consumers should be aware of their rights and support the department’

Legal Metrology Assistant Controller S.M. Radhakrishna and other officials conducting inspections in a shop in Vizianagaram. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram District Legal Metrology Deputy Controller N. Janardhana Rao and Assistant Controller S. Radhakrishna on Monday urged all the consumers to inform them immediately if they found malpractices in shops and establishments. According to them, many traders were cheating public with defective weights in the meat and fish markets. Irregularities such as less weighing and sale of goods at rates exceeding the MRP are also taking place in malls and other places, they said. “We booked nearly 4,760 cases and collected around ₹1.30 lakh as compound fee. We can control irregularities when consumers are aware about their rights and support the department,” said Mr. Janardhana Rao. Mr. Radhakrishna urged people to register their complaints by making phone calls to the office and officials. (08922-223845, 9398159434, 9000828467).



