Andhra Pradesh: Last date to apply for excellence awards extended

Responding to the requests from students and colleges, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the last date for submission of application for “APSCHE Excellence Awards 2022” for students of higher education sector, till May 31.

In a statement on Saturday, Council Secretary B. Sudheer Prem Kumar said students could submit their online application at https://apsche.ap.gov.in/excellence_award.php. A detailed notification could e downloaded from the website https://apsche.ap.gov.in/Pdf/apscheexcellenceawards2022.pdf. Students can contact activities@apsche.org for queries if any.

The Council will present cash awards to the top four winners in the categories of Community Service, Best Student of the Year and Influential Student and the prize money is ₹1 lakh, ₹ 60,000, ₹30,000 and ₹10,000 respectively.

Each student can apply for one award only. The contest would be held in three rounds and 15 students would be shortlisted for the third and final round.