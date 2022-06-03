Andhra Pradesh: land resurvey going on at a brisk pace in Srikakulam district

It will be completed in 158 out of 1,400 villages in a few weeks, says District Collector

Land resurvey being taken up under Jagananna Saswata Bhu Raksha and Saswata Bhu Hakku scheme is going on at a brisk pace in Srikakulam district. The survey is all set to be completed in a few weeks in 158 out of 1,400 villages, according to District Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar.

In the absence of survey, the property owners have been facing many ordeals with boundary disputes. Some of them don’t have valid documents. Land records have not been updated with the names of children after the death of their parents. All these problems led to denials of many schemes and benefits from the government.

The resurvey, which was taken up with digital network and drones, would ensure hassle-free ownership over the properties. “We issued gazette notification for selected 158 villages where details of the properties, including agriculture lands and Grama Kanthams, had been collected. We are inviting objections and suggestions with prior notices in all villages to avoid future complications,” said Mr.Shrikesh. “Surveyors who were assigned this work should not take up other works in the respective areas. This instruction was aimed at completing the resurvey by end of this year as suggested by the State government,” he added.

The State government officials, including CCLA Commissioner Saiprasad, reportedly appreciated the Srikakulam district administration for completing the resurvey in 158 villages. Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registration Dharmana Prasada Rao has also focussed on the resurvey in his native Srikakulam district. He is expected to hold a review meeting very soon with senior officials for the speedy completion of resurvey process.