Andhra Pradesh: Konaseema remains under a security blanket

The returns to normalcy, but deployment of police forces to continue

East Godavari SP Aiswarya Rastogi inspects Municipal Stadium where a public meeting will be held as part of YSRCP Bus Yatra. | Photo Credit: BY ARRAGEMENT

Konaseema district remains under a blanket of security with police deployment to continue for a few more days to prevent any sudden rise of social tensions over the proposal of renaming the district as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Nearly 1,000 police personnel are on alert, guarding the entire district since violence broke out following the clash reported in the district headquarters of Amalapuram on May 24. At least 20 police personnel who were injured in stone-pelting by protesters have recovered and most of them are back on duty.

Amalapuram SP K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy, who was injured in the stone-pelting, is back on duty. He said life has returned to normality across the district. On Thursday, there was no report of any protest across the district, he said.

Bus yatra

The entire Godavari region is on high alert in the wake of a record gathering of nearly 40,000 people expected from across the Godavari region for the public meeting scheduled to be held at Municipal Stadium on Friday evening.

The Rajamahendravaram police are expecting the gathering of nearly 40,000 supporters of the YSRCP for the public meeting to be conducted as part of the four-day bus yatra, titled Samajika Nyaya Bheri.

In an official release, Rajamahendravaram city police have appealed to the public to cooperate with them during diversion of vehicular traffic from different routes to avoid any inconvenience for the public meeting. The public meeting is likely to be attended by the 17 Cabinet Ministers here.