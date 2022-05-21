Andhra Pradesh: Kolli Nageswara Rao remembered

The second death anniversary of Communist leader Kolli Nageswara Rao, who fought for farmers' welfare and rights throughout his life, was observed on Saturday. CPI State leader M. Nageswara Rao and others paid floral tributes to the portrait of Nageswara Rao.

On the occasion, former Agriculture minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao launched the book 'Polavaram Ennatiki Saakaramayyeno..' authored by analyst T. Lakshminarayana. Mr. Lakshminarayana said that Kolli Nageswara Rao contributed a lot to the Polavaram project.