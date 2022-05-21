Andhra Pradesh: Kolli Nageswara Rao remembered
The second death anniversary of Communist leader Kolli Nageswara Rao, who fought for farmers' welfare and rights throughout his life, was observed on Saturday. CPI State leader M. Nageswara Rao and others paid floral tributes to the portrait of Nageswara Rao.
On the occasion, former Agriculture minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao launched the book 'Polavaram Ennatiki Saakaramayyeno..' authored by analyst T. Lakshminarayana. Mr. Lakshminarayana said that Kolli Nageswara Rao contributed a lot to the Polavaram project.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.