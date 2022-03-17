Andhra Pradesh: Kadapa man dies in Kuwait prison

Pillola Venkatesh was arrested on charges of murdering his employer’s family

A man hailing from the district allegedly died by hanging himself in a prison in Kuwait, sending shock waves back home in Kadapa.

Pillola Venkatesh (35), belonging to Dinnepadu in Lakkireddypalli mandal, went to Kuwait along with his wife for eking out a livelihood two years back. He got employed as a driver and his wife Swati, a domestic help.

Venkatesh’s parents P. Sriramulu and Ramanamma were taken aback a week ago upon receiving a call from the Kuwait police, who reportedly informed them of their son’s arrest for the alleged murder of his former employer Sher Ahmed (20), his wife Kalda (62) and their daughter Asuma (18). The murder happened on March 4, but saw light four days later as neighbours smelt a foul odour emanating from their home in Ardiya city.

As the triple murder case created sensation, the police deported Ms. Swati to India last week and detained Venkatesh. The police, who investigated the case based on CCTV footage, also claimed that Venkatesh had confessed to having committed the crime citing financial disputes. He was sent to remand for 21 days.

Back home, Ms. Swati approached the Lakkireddypalli police and the district authorities to rescue her husband. It was during this time that the family received information that Venkatesh had allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling at the central prison.

Ms. Swati alleged that her husband had been jailed for no fault of his and subsequently ‘murdered’ by the Kuwait police.

Dinnepadu is waiting to receive the mortal remains of Venkatesh for performing his final rites.