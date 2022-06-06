Andhra Pradesh: Justice to all, appeasement to none is our hallmark, says Nadda

‘Indian economy is making rapid strides’

BJP national president J.P. Nadda has said that India was known as a ‘corrupt state’ and that Indian polity had lost respect before Narendra Modi took the reigns eight years ago.

“Today, India, a $3 trillion dollar economy, is poised to grow to $5 trillion dollar in the future due to the phenomenal transformation brought about by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Justice to all and appeasement to none is our hallmark. We launched a full-fledged development programme in 2014 and it is going to achieve many wonders, said Mr. Nadda here on Monday.

He was addressing a meeting of intellectuals on ‘Seva, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyan’ organised on the occasion of completion of eight years of the Modi government.

“The welfare schemes used to be on paper during the Congress rule, while the NDA government has ensured their effective implementation. The results are evident from the way in which the economy is making rapid strides, notwithstanding the blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Mr. Nadda.

Describing corruption as a bane, Mr. Nadda said it could be checked by delivering the benefits of welfare schemes to the beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) platforms.

“There are a host of other accomplishments. India has evolved into a global supplier of vaccines from being an importer,” he said.

BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari, State party affairs co in-charge Sunil Deodhar, national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana, State president Somu Veerraju, MPs C.M. Ramesh and G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, MLCs P.V.N. Madhav and Vakati Narayana Reddy were among those present on the occasion.