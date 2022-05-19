Andhra Pradesh: Judicial probe sought into Dalit's death

Probe not being conducted satisfactorily, allege activists

The Kula Vivaksha Porata Sangham on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into the alleged killing of a Dalit man S. Ramabrahmaiah at Paridepi, near Kondepi in Prakasam district last month.

Addressing reporters here, KVPS district general secretary B. Raghuram alleged that the ongoing probe into the case relating to the death of the man on April 7 while undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital, Guntur, was not being carried out swiftly by the police for various reasons. Only a thorough probe by a retired or a sitting judge would bring out the truth fully, he said.

KVPS district president A. Raghavulu demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits responsible for the incident. The victim died after he was beaten up, he contended. Though a case had been booked under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, there had been no progress in the probe, claimed Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Workers Union Prakasam general secretary K. Anjaneyulu.