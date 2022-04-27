Andhra Pradesh: Job mela at Acharya Nagarjuna University on May 7, 8

P. Samuel Jonathan April 27, 2022 20:23 IST

More than 150 companies will take part in the programme, says Vijaya Sai Reddy

The third leg of the job mela will be organised at Acharya Nagarjuna University on May 7 and 8, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP and national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy announced here on Wednesday. More than 150 companies will take part in the job mela as the registrations have crossed 25,000. Aspirants from Krishna, Guntur, West Godavari and Prakasam districts can take part in the mela. The earlier legs of the job mela organised in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam were run-away success. “We are holding the job mela at a time when the nation is witnessing unprecedented job losses due to economic slowdown and coronavirus pandemic. Those selected have been offered pay packages ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹1 lakh and nearly 30,000 people have been placed so far. The job mela is being organised following the directions of Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy,“ said Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy while releasing the posters for the programme. YSRCP MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Ministers Meruga Nagarjuna, MLAs were present on the occasion.



